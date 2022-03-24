Watch video: RPF runs to rescue passenger from train accident at Punjab's Patiala railway station

Recently, there seems to be a raise in the amount of stunts performed by commuters over railway transportation. In a recent video, a man was seen trying to rush into a coach while the train had already alighted.
According to reports, the life gripping incident took place at Patiala railway station of Punjab. It was RPF Head Const. Raghubeer Singh who ran to rescue as soon as he spotted a person being dragged by train. He was successful in the attempt and saved the person from jaws of death at Patiala Station.
Watch the video, right here:
Loading
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)