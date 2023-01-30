WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi address rally amidst heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir as Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes |

In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several national and regional parties braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold on Monday to share the stage with Congress leaders at a rally organised to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Gandhi addressed the gathering that had gathered: "Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn't have food. I reasoned that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I shouldn't either," he told the gathering."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me and said that she had written something for me. She hugged me & ran away. I started reading it. She wrote I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you, but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," He further added.

Congress president Kharge addressed the leaders from DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML

Besides Congress president Mallikarjun Karge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP was also joined by leaders from DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML.

Addressing the rally to mark the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, CPI leader D Raja urged all secular parties of the country to unite.

"We all fought together for the independence of the country and liberated the country from British Raj. All secular parties must come together to liberate the country from BJP Raj," he said.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Confrence (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to undertake another yatra from west to east of the country.

"On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood," he said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)