Watch video: It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR, western UP, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site.

While addressing people, PM Modi said that people in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh will be benefitted from the Noida International Airport.

"Many congratulations to all of you, all the people of the country, brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh on Noida International Airport. It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that be it poor or middle-class farmer or trader, labourer or entrepreneur, everyone gets a lot of benefits from it.

He said that the airport will become a model of connectivity as every mode of transportation will be available here.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said that the Noida International Airport will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying stone ceremony of Noida International Airport, the Union Minister said soon there will be 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh. "Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub and bring in investments worth Rs 60,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we will see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state," said Scindia.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all of you on Jewar airport," he said.

He further said that the Jewar will be connected to Delhi by road, metro and bus.

It will be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. The airport, the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum.

The airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will be developed by Zurich Airport International AG.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:03 PM IST