Watch Video | 'Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered': PM Modi at 76th session of UNGA; here are highlights of his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his speech, PM Modi inform the UNGA regarding the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine (ZyCoV-D), which has been developed in India. Besides, he also extended an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India.

"I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19," PM Modi said. "Today, I extend an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India," he added.

In his address, PM Modi paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. "In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families," he said.

PM Modi said India entered its 75th year of independence on 15 August this year. "Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," he said. "Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all," the PM added.

The Prime Minister added that India's priority is inclusive development.

"Today is birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of 'Ekatma Manav Darshan', meaning integral humanism or the development journey taken together, the expansion from self to universe," he said.

"It is with the principle (of 'antyodaya' -- where no one is left behind) in mind that India today is moving forward on path of integrated equitable development. Our priority is that development should be all inclusive, all pervasive, universal and one that nurtures all," he added.

Speaking about the Afghanistan crisis, PM Modi said it is absolutely essential to ensure that the war-torn country is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan & use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women & children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," he added.

Taking a veiled dig at Pakistan, PM Modi said, "Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them."

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:17 PM IST