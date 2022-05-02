Watch Video: PM Modi plays drums at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, addresses members of Indian community; highlights from his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday played the drums when he arrived at the Potsdamer Platz in Germany's Berlin to address members of the Indian community.

Meanwhile, in his address to the Indian community, PM Modi said he hadn't come to talk about himself nor his government, but he had come to talk about the capabilities of crores of Indians and sing their praises. "When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he added. "My words include all the children of Maa Bharati who live in every corner of the world," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is celebrating its 75 years of independence. "I'm the first PM who was born in independent India. The peak on which India would be at the time it celebrates 100 years of independence, India is strongly taking step after step&walking swiftly toward that goal," he said. "The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last 3 decades by pressing a button. After 30 years, a full majority govt was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019," he added.

PM Modi noted that the country is moving forward in all fields including quality of life, quality of education and others. "Through reforms, we are transforming the country. For reform, political will is needed," he said. "The country, bureaucracy, govt offices are same but now we are getting better results," he added.

"After independence, the country decided a path, a direction. But the numerous changes that should have taken place with time, the speed with which it should have been done, the extensive manner in which it should have been done, we lagged behind due to one or the other reason," PM Modi said.

"Foreign rule had stomped on the self-confidence of Indians year after year, there was only one way to compensate for it - pump up self-confidence & pride in every citizen of India once again. For this, it was essential to have faith in the govt," he added.

The PM said there was a wide gap of trust between government and the people due to the traditions of the British. "There were clouds of doubt as there was an absence of speed needed to change what was seen during British rule. It was demand of time that presence of Govt go down in the life of common people," he said.

"Minimum government, maximum governanance! There should not be the absence of government wherever it is needed but it should also not be wherever it is not needed," he further said.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:59 PM IST