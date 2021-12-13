Watch video: PM Modi performs aarti at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. PM Modi also performed aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next to offer prayers at around 1 pm and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the city is decked up for the visit of the Prime Minister.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:18 AM IST