India

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Watch video: PM Modi lauds soldiers for carrying out surgical strike, says 'every Indian is proud of you'

The Prime Minister also said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region.
ANI
Narendra Modi during his visit to Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. | (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi during his visit to Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. | (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border and said that it fills everyone with pride.

"It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike," the Prime Minister said while addressing soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said, "The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier," "There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister during his address also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

"Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.

The Prime Minister today continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements.

In his address at Nowshera, PM Modi said, "I am not here as a Prime Minister but as your family member to celebrate Diwali." Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:06 PM IST
