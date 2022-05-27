Watch Video: PM Modi flies drone during inauguration of 2-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022'

e-Paper Get App

Friday, May 27, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried his hand at flying a drone at the 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. During the festival, PM Modi flew a drone made by Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based drone technology company.

'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Along with PM Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh were also present at the inaugural event.

Addressing the gathering in the national capital on India's biggest drone festival, PM Modi termed drones as a 'game-changer' in the agriculture sector and pointed out the need for drones to improve last-mile healthcare delivery.

The PM said, "Agriculture is being revolutionised due to technology. Be it soil health cards, e-NAM or drones, they are emerging as a game-changer in the agricultural sector." "In the last eight years, we have seen improvements in technology. We have witnessed increased adoption of technology and innovation by farmers. The agriculture sector is now transforming with the help of technology. Drones will be important in also improving last-mile healthcare delivery. Even during COVID, drones helped in delivering vaccines to the remotest corners of the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said in the last few months, the government has removed most of the restrictions regarding the usage of drones. "We are also introducing PLI Scheme that will help us build a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India."PM Modi invited investors and experts from across the globe to come to India and invest in drone technology. "I request all startups and the youth to work towards developing solutions for better development outcomes, using drones," he said.

