India

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Watch Video: Lata Mangeshkar's last journey starts from Prabhukunj' to Shivaji Park

An army truck decorated with flowers and a poster of Lata Mangeshkar has reached the residence - Prabhukunj' , to transfer the body to the crematorium at Shivaji Park
FPJ Web Desk
Procession has started from Lata Mangeshkar's residence towards Shivaji Park now.

Mumbai Police have beefed up security in and around the Shivaji Park in Dadar area for the funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, an official said.

Prominent personalities from the film industry, politicians and other well-wishers of the late singer are expected to arrive to pay tributes to her, hence traffic on some of the major roads here will be diverted, he said.

After the 92-year-old singer's demise at the Breach Candy Hospital in the morning, top city police officials visited her residence and the Shivaji Park.

The traffic police have deployed extra personnel in Dadar area for regulating the vehicular movement, the official said.

Extra police force and dog squads have also been deployed at the Shivaji Park, he said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
