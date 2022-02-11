Watch video: Indian Navy rescues Nepalese national from drowning in Kerala

Kerala: Fast Intercept Craft (FIC), a crew of Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, on Thursday, rescued a Nepalese national from drowning in Venduruthy.

"A Fast Intercept Craft(FIC) under HQSNC, patrolling in the area, rescued a person jumping from Vikrant-Venduruthy bridge. The man identified as Tanka Bahadur Bhujel, 33 years old, is a Nepalese national," said PRO Defence Kochi in a tweet.

The Indian Navy also stated that Bhujel was provided first aid and the incident was reported to the local police.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:09 AM IST