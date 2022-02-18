Watch video: If you have to live in Hindustan you have to say 'Radhe Radhe', says Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

Amid ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a video of hate speech with anti-Muslims slurs by a BJP MLA is doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, during a campaign speech in the area Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, MLA from Tiloi, Amethi, was filmed using shocking language against Muslims.

In the video, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh can be heard saying: "If Hindus in Hindustan wake up the beard will be pulled and made into a choti (a tightened braid). If you have to live in Hindustan you have to say 'Radhe Radhe', else, like those who went to Pakistan during the partition, you can go too... you have no use here."

Few days back, a similarly offensive speech by another MLA from the ruling party was been widely shared on social media. Sitting BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Dumariyagan assembly constituency, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, said that if re-elected he would ensure that Muslims would stop wearing skullcaps and start putting tilaks.

The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections have been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

