Watch video: Follow COVID-19 protocols this festive season, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following COVID-19 protocols and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".

Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that as festivals are approaching, we have to continue our fight against coronavirus.

"Festivals are approaching, we've to continue our fight with COVID. 'Team India' is making new records every day, including vaccination which has made records internationally. No one should be devoid of this 'Suraksha Chakra', protocols should be followed," PM Modi said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, PM Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi further said that the festival Chhath is celebrated in Bihar and other parts of the east, and he hoped that the cleaning of river banks and repair of ghats must have begun.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.

PM Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country.

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. With Gandhi Jayanti around the corner, PM Modi urged the people to buy Khadi products to mark "Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour".

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:15 PM IST