Mann Ki Baat: On World Rivers Day, PM Modi urges people to observe 'river festival' once a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a river is not a physical thing but a living entity and urged people to observe World Rivers Day.

PM Modi urged people to celebrate the 'river festival" on the occasion of "World River Day" on Sunday to connect with the traditions which are associated with rivers for centuries in our country.

Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is 'World River Day'. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India."

He called September an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day, and said it is a day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water.

"September is an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said for Indian rivers are not a "physical thing, but a living entity". "As we celebrate World River Day today, I urge the people across the country to mark a 'river festival' at least once a year," he said.

"In our scriptures, even a little pollution in the rivers is said to be wrong," he said and urged the people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi "who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement" and keep the rivers clean.

On the occasion of 'World River Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the gifts he has received would be e-auctioned and the proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign.

PM Modi said, "A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign." "The soulful spirit with which you gift me, this campaign will be strengthened with the same spirit," he added.

Expressing his desire for clean, pollution-free rivers, PM Modi urged that it is with everyone's efforts and cooperation that this mission can be achieved.

"The work of cleaning rivers and making them pollution-free can be done with everyone's effort and cooperation. The 'Namami Gange Mission' is also progressing today, so efforts of everyone; public awareness, and mass movement, plays a big role," he added.

Namami Gange is an integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme initiated by the Central government in June 2014.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:35 AM IST