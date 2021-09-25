76th UNGA: PM Modi invites world manufacturers to develop Covid vaccination in India

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said. He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 08:32 PM IST