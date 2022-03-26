Watch Video: Decorative lights at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge turned off to observe Earth Hour 2022

Decorative lights at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge turned off to observe Earth Hour 2022. People around the world are switching off lights for an hour today, between 8:30pm-9:30pm, in support of nature and the planet.

At 8.30 pm on the last Saturday of March every year, millions of people across the world show their support to the cause.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST