 Watch Video: College Student Batool Zehra From Uri Sings Ram Bhajan In Pahari Language Ahead of Big Day
Watch Video: College Student Batool Zehra From Uri Sings Ram Bhajan In Pahari Language Ahead of Big Day

Batool Zehra, a college Ist year student from Uri sang Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Monday, January 15, 2024
J&K: Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony is just round the corner, and Indians and Indian Diaspora are eagerly waiting for the big event. Venting out their restlessness through creative acts to express how important is for them the grand Ayodhya Mandir inauguration. The enthusiasm is not just limited to Hindus, but people following other paths of faith are also showing keen interest and support for the event.

Batool Zehra, a college Ist year student from Uri sang Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, UP. She also posted a recorded message which said , "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fasting for 11 days ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. All in every corner of the country are singing tunes that pay respect to Lord. Jammu and Kashmir will also join in with equal enthusiasm."

VHP leader Alok Kumar announces mass invitations

Meanwhile, In a momentous declaration, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar revealed plans for a grand initiative spanning 56 countries, as dignitaries come together to extend invitations to 10 crore homes for 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Temple.

Indian Diaspora Awaits Mega Ram Mandir Event: 40 Giant Billboards Displaying Ram Mandir Put Up...
"We will go to 10 crore households across 56 countries of the world and invite them...that they will have to come together at their nearby temple to watch this event," said VHP International Working President Alok Kumar on the 'Pran Pratishta' of Ram Temple.

