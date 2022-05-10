Watch video: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10 kg of heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force or BSF soldiers today foiled another smuggling attempt by a Pakistani drone, said BSF Punjab Frontier.

The BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying 10 kilograms of Heroin, added the Border Security Force.

"Yesterday around 11:15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object," said Amritsar BSF DIG Bhupender Singh.

"During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side," he added.

BSF personnel deployed in the forward post in Amritsar’s Area of Responsibility heard the humming sounds of a suspicious object flying at a height of around 300 metres late at night.

BSF DIG Bhupinder Singh said the drone had penetrated in at least one kilometre area of the Indian territory, before the BSF troops could spot it. Around nine rounds were fired to eventually get it down.

“It was discovered that the printing on the drone was deliberately scratched, apparently, in an attempt to omit the evidence and source, but the bag that contained heroin packets bore the Pakistani marking”, he said.

“Though, we have gunned down around four drones in the recent past, but it was for the first time that we could get both, the drone and the contraband. The investigation is on to hatch the conspiracy and the designated spot where it was supposed to deliver the contraband”, he said.

However, no arrest could be made so far.

Nonetheless, though the drug smuggling attempt was foiled, the BSF lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers during the flag meeting.

“We have protested that the drone had entered our side from their jurisdiction only”, he said.

Meanwhile, the area had been cordoned off and the BSF in collaboration with the police had been searching the vicinity where the drone was detected.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:53 AM IST