Watch video: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly sings at farewell ceremony as she retires from membership of Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Thursday sang a song at the farewell ceremony of the 72 outgoing Rajya Sabha members, in Delhi. She is among the MPs who will be retiring from the membership of Rajya Sabha.

The BJP MP crooned one of the popular old songs - 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo' at the function.

Roopa Ganguly is an Indian actress, playback singer and politician.

In October 2016, she was nominated as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, by the President of India. The MP served as the President of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal.

She served as the General Secretary and the Vice President for the West Bengal Motion Picture Artistes' Forum, a body representing cine artistes.

Notably, She achieved critical acclaim for her performance in National Award winning Bengali films such as Padma Nadir Majhi (1993) by Goutam Ghose, Janani (1993) by Sanat Dasgupta and Yugant (1995) by Aparna Sen.

In West Bengal Assembly elections 2016, Ganguly lost from Howrah North to Trinamool Congress counterpart and cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in October 2016 in place of cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned earlier.

#WATCH BJP MP Roopa Ganguly sings a song at the farewell ceremony of the 72 outgoing Rajya Sabha members, in Delhi as she retires from the membership of Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/eexjZ4xl9B — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Besides Ms Ganguly, other Parliamentarians also showcased their talent by singing movie and patriotic songs and playing the guitar.

It was after a gap of two decades that saw such an occasion where MPs of the upper house enthralled their fellow colleagues at a dinner hosted by Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for 72 retiring members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the dinner at Naidu's residence, where he clicked pictures with some of the outgoing members and interacted with them.

Leaders of several political parties including leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Satish Chandra Misra, Ram Gopal Yadav were also present.

Some of the members retiring in April include deputy leader of the Congress Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Subramanian Swamy, M C Mary Kom and Swapan Dasgupta while the terms of Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Prabhu, M J Akbar, Jairam Ramesh, Vivek Tankha, V Vijayasai Reddy will end in June.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:36 PM IST