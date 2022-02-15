Watch Video: At least 5 killed, several injured after truck crashes into vehicles on Jharkhand highway

At least five individuals were killed on the spot after a truck smashed into six vehicles on NH 33 in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday, a senior official said.

A horrifying video that was captured of the accident shows the out-of-control trailer truck ramming into the vehicles on its way before crashing on top of a car.

The accident took place at Patel Chowk in the Ramgarh police station area around noon, causing four deaths on the spot.

The car pinned underneath was dragged for a while before the truck came to a halt.

Reportedly, a number of other individuals have also been injured

Prima facie, it seems that a trailer driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure and other vehicles, including three SUVs and two motorcycles, collided with it both in front and rear, PTI reported saying Ramgarh Sub-divisional Officer Md Javed Hussain.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:03 PM IST