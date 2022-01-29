Watch Video: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign ahead of UP Assembly polls defying COVID-19 protocols

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday was seen defying the COVID-19 protocols while holding a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The BJP leader was see holding the campaign in the region violating the COVID-19 such as social distancing and wearing face masks and was also surrounded by a huge crowd, most of whom were also mask-less.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds a door-to-door campaigning in Muzaffarnagar.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/CtLrlYG2IK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the star campaigner of the saffron party can be seen surrounded by a massive crowd of his supporters and locals without any hint of social distancing in place. Shah can be seen greeting people without wearing a mask. The other people in the crowd, except for the police officers are also without masks.

This comes just few days after Amit Shah faced widespread ridicule on social media after a video of him distributing election pamphlets by using saliva to separate the pages went viral. Plenty of social media users used the video to remind how BJP and the media vilified Muslims during the first wave of the pandemic by accusing them of spitting to spread the virus.

Watch Video here:

Advertisement

What are you upto Mr Amit Shah?



Despite Covid Surge,

- Large Crowd Campaigns

- No Mask & Physical Distancing

- Applying Saliva on pamphlets & spreading virus 🦠



What if someone else have done this? Imagine the coverage given by ModiMedia? pic.twitter.com/ZPoBv8H4WR — Y Sathish Reddy (@ysathishreddy) January 28, 2022

The video was from his roadshow in western Uttar Pradesh where Shah was seen reaching out to his potential electorates by distributing them BJP's pamphlets. Shah, who was seen carrying a bundle of pamphlets, could be seen using his saliva to separate them during his door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, Shah is scheduled to hold day-long public events as well as door-to-door campaigns in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur today. This is Shah's second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases starting on February 10. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur, and 40 in Goa will take place on March 10.

With Agency Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 02:40 PM IST