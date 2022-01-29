UP Elections 2022: SKM to launch new phase of 'Mission Uttar Pradesh' against BJP from February 3

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch “Mission Uttar Pradesh” from February 3 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state, Hindustan Times reported. The decision was taken at a coordination committee meeting on Friday, the report said.

The SKM made it clear that 'Mission Uttar Pradesh' will continue, through which "this anti-farmer regime will be taught a lesson".

"A call will be made to the people of Uttar Pradesh to punish the Bhartiya Janata Party for not sacking and arresting Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was allegedly involved in the tragic incident at Lakhimpur Khiri last year," the SKM statement said.

To operationalise this campaign, a new phase of the mission will be announced through a press conference on February 3. Under this, a message to punish the BJP will be conveyed by all the organisations under SKM through literature distribution, press conference, social media, and public meetings throughout Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is to be held on February 10.

The SKM reiterated that it fully endorses and supports the nationwide strike called by the Central Trade Unions on February 23 and 24 for issues such as the withdrawal of four anti-labour codes, as well as for MSP for farmers.

The SKM also reiterated that the name, banner or platform of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will not be used by any political party or candidate in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Punjab, scheduled on February 20.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:05 AM IST