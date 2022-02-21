Watch Video: Air India flight gets water cannon salute commemorating 46 years of air service between India & Maldives

The Velana airport authorities in the Maldives welcomed Air India's AI-267 with a water cannon salute as it landed at Male airport today to commemorate 46 years of air service between India & Maldives.

India began to operate flights to the Maldives in 1976 where Air India operated its first commercial flight from Kerala's Trivandrum to Male in February 1976.

Meanwhile, the national carrier of Maldives, Maldivian Airlines, began its first nonstop flight between Delhi and Male from 4 November 2021, with the service open for operations three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:58 PM IST