Watch Video: Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people, in the violence of a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. One of the "main conspirators" behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector is also arrested and all the arrested accused are taken to Rohini court for further prosecution.

Police said they have also recovered a pistol from Md Aslam (21), a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri's CD Park, which he allegedly used during the commission of crime Saturday evening.

Aslam has also been found to be involved in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station in 2020 under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

They said there was stone-pelting and arson during the Saturday evening clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were torched.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, a police officer said.



Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:15 PM IST