Watch Video: AAP releases 'Kejriwal Anthem' for Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released "Kejriwal Anthem" for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

In the song titled "Kejriwal Hai", Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is seen campaigning across Punjab.

In the video, Kejriwal tells people of Punjab, "You gave 25 years to the Congress, 19 years to the Akali Dal. I am only asking for 5 years. If you don't like us, then don't vote for us the next time (sic)."

The video also features AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann. He is likely to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the AAP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Punjab in the Assembly polls, the ABP-CVoter Survey said recently.

The Kejriwal-led party is likely to bag 50-56 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the ruling Congress (39-45 seats) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (17-23 seats), the survey said. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 0-3 seats.

In terms of of vote share, AAP's numbers are likely to go up from 23.7 per cent in 2017 to 38.4 per cent in the next year's Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the vote shares of Congress (from 38.5 per cent to 34.1 per cent) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (from 25.2 per cent to 20.4 per cent) will decrease, the survey said.

The polling for Punjab's 117 seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will be March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:21 PM IST