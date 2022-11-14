WATCH: Students from Bihar, J-K clash during England vs Pakistan final match; pelt stones, raise slogans after T20 World Cup final

Students clash during the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Finals. | Twitter/ gayatrigkhurana

Moga: Stone pelting was witnessed between two groups in a college in Punjab's Moga during the England versus Pakistan World T20 final match on Sunday, according to an official.

The clash took place between the students of Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir at Lala Lajpat Rai College, Moga.

According to the students from Bihar, sloganeering took place hailing Pakistan during the match while the students from J-K claimed that the other side raised slogans against Islam, following which the clash erupted.

Jaswinder Singh, ASI said, "Two groups of students clashed with each other at Lala Lajpat Rai College. They were seen pelting stones at each other." However, he denied the reports of any sloganeering in front of him.

"There was no sloganeering in front of me," ASI Singh said.

A student from Bihar who sustained injuries in the clash, Abhishek Raj, claimed that the clash began after the students from the other group assaulted the hostel warden after he tried to stop the sloganeering.

"We were watching the England Vs Pakistan match. When 10 overs were completed of the England team, they (the other group) were abusing. So our senior told us to go inside or there will be a clash. They were raising slogans hailing Pakistan (Pakistan Zindabad) and demeaning India. Our warden went to talk to them about it. They assaulted him. We could not let him be thrashed. We went to save him," he claimed.

"They had the plan to fight. They used stones and glasses, I don't know from where they had brought them. I was injured with the glasses. All of the students were from the college," he added.

Abhishek said that there was no communal atmosphere on the campus earlier and the clashes had taken place for the first time.

"There were no communal issues earlier. It all started today only. If we are not secure in India, where should we go?" he said.

Abhishek Prasad Yadav, another student hailing from Bihar who suffered injuries, claimed that the students from the other group lied to the hostel warden about them "chanting slogans against Islam".

"They were raising slogans hailing Pakistan and demeaning India. We were offended and started raising slogans hailing India (Hindustan Zindabad). They made a group and surrounded us. They lied to the warden accusing us of chanting slogans against Islam. We have a recording of their sloganeering. I was thrashed by seniors. We ran and they started pelting stones," he claimed.

A student from J-K Anam who sustained a head injury in the clash said, "We were studying and there was some screaming. We went downstairs. Warden was there, he was talking to the students of the two groups and telling them to sit separately. I was then hit by a stone on my head, I don't know what happened after that. I went for the dressing after that. I don't know about the sloganeering as I was not present there." The other student hailing from Jammu, Momin claimed that the students from Bihar "abused Islam", following which the clash erupted.

"Nearly 60 people were watching the match. The students from Bihar abused something during the match. We didn't react. A few of them abused Islam. Then all of us started shouting slogans hailing Islam. We were abused in front of the warden. We did not raise slogans demeaning India. The clash happened from both sides," he claimed.

England beat Pakistan in the final match on Sunday by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).