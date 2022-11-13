J&K: 25 students among 42 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Bus falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri. | Twitter

Rajouri: Twenty five studnets were among the 42 passengers who were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The accident occurred on November 11 when a bus bearing registration number JK02CT-0782 was on way to Ghar Majoor from Akhnoor. As the bus reached near Rameen Makhian morh its driver lost the control over the vehicle and subsequently fell into the roadside gorge.

Read Also 8 students injured as bus skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir

The accident resulted in inures to 42 passengers, including 25 students, the local media reported. Soon after the accident, the injured were evacuated to Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura, and some of them were were critical were referred to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment.

Officials from Akhnoor confirmed the accident and said five of the injured people have been shifted to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.