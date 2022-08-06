8 students injured as bus skids off road in Jammu and Kashmir

In a car accident that happened on Saturday in the Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir, eight students were hurt.
According to police authorities, in Massora, a bus travelling from Udhampur town to Barmeen hamlet skidded off the road.
"Eight students were injured in this accident. They were shifted to Udhampur district hospital for treatment", the sources said, adding that further details are awaited.
