WATCH: Sonia Gandhi Checks On AAP MP Sanjay Singh As She Arrives At Parliament

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, while she was on her way inside the Parliament building, stopped by and checked on AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The video of Sonia meeting Sanjay Singh was shared on Twitter by several users. Sanjay Singh, AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, was suspended for unruly behaviour in the Upper House of the Parliament by speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Congress and AAP both are part of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) opposition parties, however, both parties have been at loggerheads over various issues over the years.

Sonia Gandhi met Sanjay Singh as she arrived at the Parliament.

Sanjay Singh continues his sit-in protest

Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, continued with his sit-in protest just outside the Parliament building for the second day after suspension. Sanjay Singh continued to press on his demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement inside the House on unabated violence in Manipur for close to three months now.

"PM Modi insulted India yesterday and deviated attention from the Manipur issue. Not only this, he also compared I.N.D.I.A with a terrorist group. Insult us but don't insult the country. He should apologise to the country with folded hands. The I.N.D.I.A alliance, constituting of 26 political parties, demand that PM Modi speak on Manipur issue in the Parliament. I'm happy that a no-confidence motion is being brought against this government," said a rain-drenched Sanjay Singh.

Congress MP Jebi Mather also came out in support of Sanjay Singh said that Sanjay Singh can be suspended from the house but he will continue to raise the voice of the people and their concerns.

Govt vs Opposition in the Parliament

The storm over Manipur violence and opposition parties demanding PM Narendra Modi to issue a statement in the House on the topic has led to logjam in the Parliament in its Monsoon session which got underway on July 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in BJP Parliamentary meeting, took potshots at the opposition unity and their naming of the alliance as INDIA and said that people cannot be mislead by such acts and that even the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen and the PFI had 'India' in their names. The opposition responded to the criticism by criticising the Prime Minister's comments.

