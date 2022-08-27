e-Paper Get App

On Camera: Sonali Phogat given recreational drug Methamphetamine by her PA in Goa club

Police have registered offences under NDPS act against owner of Curlies club Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar who supplied drugs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
A day after CCTV footage showed actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat falling on ground as she tried to walk out of a nightclub in Goa, hours before she was declared dead, a new footage has emerged in which she is being forced to drink on the dance floor.

Based on the disclosure of the accused Sudhir Sangwan the drugs given to the deceased (Sonali Phogat) were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant.

In the video, it can be seen that Sonali Phogat, is dancing while her PA Sudhir Sangwan, is holding a bottle in his hand which he made her drink forcefully. The drink is allegedly spiked with the drug that was found inside her body after the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Goa club Curlies.

"Police have registered offences under NDPS act against owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying of drugs," Goa police said in the statement.

"Further investigation has revealed that the drugs were supplied by Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Grand Leoney Resort, Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying," Goa Police said.

According to the police, her associates took Sonali Phogat to the Grand Leonny hotel, where all of them were staying, before she died.

Police have so far arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of the Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

