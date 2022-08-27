Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Two accused remanded to 10-day police custody

Late actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat | ANI

The two accused--Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh--in BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's murder case have been remanded to 10-day police custody by a Goa court.

The accused were taken to court on Saturday morning.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested a suspected drug peddler who gave the drug to the accused and Curlies shack owner has also been detained by the police.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.