Sonali Phogat 'murder' case: Goa police detain Curlies beach shack owner

The Goa Police on Saturday detained Curlies beach shack owner in connection with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case. Phogat before her death was seen at the popular shack.

Earlier in the day, the police had arrested a suspected drug dealer in the case who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused--Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.