Watch: SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Congress MP spar over on farm laws outside Parliament, video goes viral

Meanwhile on Monday, In a unique protest, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs anded over wheat stalks to parliamentarians to highlight the plight of the thousands of farmers who are leading a peaceful protest on the borders of Delhi and seek justice for them.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was leading the protest, offered the wheat stalks to NDA ministers and MPs and asked them to introspect about the treatment being meted to the farmers by the Union government.

Addressing the media, Harsimrat Badal said: "If we are partaking our daily bread, we have only farmers to thank. It is shocking that a community to which everyone is beholden is being persecuted by the Union government which refuses to repeal the three black agriculture laws.

"Today we distributed wheat stalks to MPs to appeal to the conscience of our policy makers to be just to the hand that feeds them."

She said it was condemnable that the Union government had "shut its eyes to the suffering" of farmers camped on the borders with Delhi for the past eight months.

She said the SAD-BSP parliamentarians had been demanding a discussion on the need for repeal of the three farm laws since the first day of the start of the Monsoon session.

Earlier, a delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal including members from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan on Saturday. The delegation appealed to the President to ask the Centre to allow the opposition to discuss the farm laws and Pegasus issues in the Parliament.

(With inputs from Agencies)