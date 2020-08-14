Watch: President Kovind's national address ahead of Independence Day 2020

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. As much a saint as a political leader, he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India," he added.

Further he said that 'Celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. The world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities & taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before pandemic."

Appreciating the efforts of the frontline healthcare workers, the President said, "The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes."

"Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion," he said.

He also paid tributes to the soldiers who fought the battle for the country on the borders. "Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley," he said.