India, China agree on complete disengagement at LAC; troops moved back in Galwan Valley

New Delhi: India and China on Monday agreed on complete disengagement of troops at the earliest along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in border areas.

This reassuring decision was announced by both sides following a telephone conversation between senior representatives of the two countries; the Indian side was represented by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

This decision has come almost three weeks after the martyrdom of Indian soldiers in the violent standoff at Galwan and two days after PM Modi’s unannounced visit to Ladakh, where he warned the Chinese of the follies of expansionism.

Under the agreement, both armies have already retreated nominally – at least one km -- from the Galwan valley's bloody site at Point 14 to create a 'no man's land' or a buffer zone. This is important for optics as the Indian side can then assert that the Chinese are no longer on its territory in Galwan.

By an uncanny coincidence, history had played itself out in this very sector in a similar fashion over 61 years ago. What the Chinese have been hawking as their claim since April this year is 800 metres from what was agreed upon 61 years ago. (Ref: India Today.com)

The banner headline in ‘The Bharat Jyoti’, the Sunday edition of the Free Press Journal, on May 15, 1962, had declared – ‘CHINESE TROOPS WITHDRAW FROM MENACING POSITION.’ The Chinese deceit played itself out 91 days later when the 1962 war broke out and the area was overrun by Chinese troops.