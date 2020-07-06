'China needs watching like a hawk': Here's how experts greeted the announcement of India-China de-escalation

A leading economist, Dr De said that the military confrontation needs to be seen in the context of the fact that the Chinese domestic economy is not doing well and the leaders are grappling with major socio economic challenges. Unable to cope with political criticism back home, the Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to divert attention through this conflict. Its super ambitious and unrealistic Belt and Road Initiative does not have many takers.

Dr De is of the opinion that a sizeable number of Chinese companies are doing business in India and providing jobs, exports and technology. “It is in India’s economic interests to create a favourable business environment for them. Decoupling of the two Asian economies is not the way out. Military stability is a pre-requisite for economic and security interests but not at the cost of compromising our territorial sovereignty.”

Major General Vinod Saigal said that the Chinese leadership has grasped the reality that the Ladakh standoff was unsustainable in the long term as India had gone in for full mobilisation. Additionally, the visit of PM Modi to the front in Ladakh boosted the morale of the troops and brought home to the Chinese soldiers the stark reality that their Commander in Chief was nowhere to be seen. He seemed to be hiding behind a veil. Not only that, PM Modi threw a second bombshell by taking the battle into the economic domain. The sudden banning of 59 Chinese apps, which had practically taken over the country, shook the Chinese industry as well as the people of China. “Modi did not stop there. He pledged to continue the process till dependence on China was considerably reduced.”