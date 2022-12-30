VIDEO: PM Modi's mother Heeraben cremated in Gandhinagar

PM Modi's mother Heeraben cremated in Gandhinagar | ANI

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.

Heeraba passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She passed away around 3.30 am.

She was hospitalized earlier this week due to health concerns at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. As word of her death spread, condolences and tributes poured in.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister tweeted.

