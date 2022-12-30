WATCH: PM Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother Hiraben |

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the mortal remains of his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, today.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Heeraba, the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 100. She passed away around 3.30 a.m. She was hospitalized earlier this week due to health concerns at the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. As word of her death spread, condolences and tributes poured in.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister tweeted.