WATCH: PM Modi inaugurates 'India Pavilion' at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'India Pavilion' on Monday at the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 -- in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates the 'India Pavilion' at Aero India show in Bengaluru



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ajg7vpb9ZA — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

About India Pavilion

The ‘India Pavilion’, based on the ‘Fixed Wing Platform’ theme, will see the participation of a total of 115 companies, displaying 227 products. A full scale LCA-Tejas aircraft in Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration will be at the center stage of India Pavilion. The pavilion will exhibit India’s growth in the Fixed Wing platform.

"Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," Modi said during the event.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The 'CEOs Round Table', under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on February 13 on the theme 'Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries'.

Participation by more than 80 countries

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.