 Uttarakhand: Dehradun to Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off by PM Modi (WATCH)
This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday flaged off the indigenously built Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing. This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.

WATCH VIDEO

"Uttarakhand's connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100 per cent electrification of Uttarakhand's rail tracks. Do join the programme," the PM tweeted earlier today.

Ahead of the the flagging off, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspect the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express. The test run had onboard many young students who were seen conversing with the ministers during their train journey. Some also clicked pictures there to make their ride memorable.

Watch video:

article-image

