WATCH: PM Modi avoids using mic to address huge gathering in Rajasthan; here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has at various occasion has proved that he is not just a PM. On Friday, PM Modi didn't use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10 pm.

He was at Abu Road in Rajasthan where he was warmly welcomed by the people there before beginning his speech. PM Modi himself went to greet people gathered at the venue.

It had been a busy day for the prime minister as he attended various events throughout the day.

Before visiting Abu Road in Rajasthan, Modi visited the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district of Gujarat and performed the 'aarti' of the Goddess.

He was seen offering prayers and performing the arti of the deity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the free ration scheme to the general masses and said that the move will help over 80 crore people.

His remarks came after he laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Ambaji, Gujarat, today.

"To help my sisters during this festive season, the government has extended its free ration scheme. The centre is spending about Rs 4 lakh crore to provide relief to more than 80 crore people of the country in difficult times," said PM Modi.

Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.Thousands of people thronged the event and cheered as PM Modi digitally pressed the launch.

The programmes in Ambaji included laying the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under the PRASAD scheme.

The new rail line is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance.

The car trails stopped in alignment on one side of the road for an easy passage of the ambulance as the convoy was on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

(with agency inputs)