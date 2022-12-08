BJP's victory in Gujarat is reflection of aspirations of new India: PM Modi after landslide victory in home-state | ANI

PM Narendra Modi is addressing Party workers from BJP headquarters in Delhi. He said that BJP's victory in Gujarat is reflection of the aspirations of new India.

In his address, he thanked the Election Commission of India and voters along with all the parties.

"I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat," PM Modi said.

"I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%," he said.

Victory celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/e8zKZzwVnf — BJP (@BJP4India) December 8, 2022

Highlights of PM Modi's speech:

The results of Gujarat have shown the strong desire of the common man for a developed India

The message is clear that when there is a challenge before the country, the people of the country have faith in the BJP

The public support received by the BJP is a reflection of the aspirations of a new India

The public support received by the BJP is a manifestation of the 'youthful thinking' of the youth of India

The public support received by the BJP is the support received for the empowerment of the poor, exploited, deprived, tribals

People voted for BJP because BJP wants every scheme to reach every poor, middle-class family as soon as possible

People voted for BJP because BJP has the power to take the biggest and toughest decisions in the interest of the country

Gujarat voters voted rising above caste, class, community and all kinds of divisions

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, BJP is poised to win 158 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly having already won 79 seats and leading on 79 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party has made its entry in the state assembly having won two seats and leading on two more. The party has increased its vote percentage to 12.87 per cent in an indication of its growing presence in the state.

The Congress is set to suffer its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine.

The BJP, which has won its seventh straight election in Gujarat, is set to not only improve its own best record of 127 seats in 2002 - the first election with Narendra Modi as chief minister - but the Congress tally of 149 seats in 1985.

Meanwhile, the new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.