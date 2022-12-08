Gujarat Election 2022 Results: AAP becomes national party, here's what it means

With the AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the party has achieved the status of a state party and the fate of becoming the national party was dependent on its performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Rules to become national party

According to rules, a political party gets the status of a "State Party" if it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in a legislative assembly.

If a party gets the status of a "State Party" in four states, it automatically becomes a "National Party".

The AAP is recognised as a "State Party" in Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

If it secures 6 per cent of the votes polled and two seats in Gujarat, it will earn the tag of a "National Party".

As of now, in Gujarat, AAP has won 4 seats and is leading at one seat with 12.91 percent vote share.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for helping his party breach the BJP's Gujarat "fortress", and hoped to win the state in next assembly elections.

In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of #GujaratElections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 yrs ago AAP was a small party, now after 10 yrs it has govts in 2 states & has become a national party:AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/dgDshy8GnO — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

What benefits do National Party get?

It gets a reserved symbol for its candidates from across the country

Candidates get dedicated broadcast slots on public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio during the general elections

Can have a maximum of 40 ‘star campaigners’ during a general election

Government bungalow in New Delhi for its national president

Office space at a subsidised rate in the national capital

List of national parties in India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Congress (INC)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

National People’s Party (NPP)