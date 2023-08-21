 WATCH: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Collapses In Dehradun Due To Incessant Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Collapses In Dehradun Due To Incessant Rains

WATCH: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Collapses In Dehradun Due To Incessant Rains

Devotees, who came to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Monday of Sawan, faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Collapses In Dehradun | Twitter | ANI

Dehradun, August 21: A part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has collapsed following incessant rain. Devotees, who came to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Monday of Sawan, faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees.

15 houses collapsed, 7 cowsheds completely destroyed

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, near Dehradun.

No loss of life was reported

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed. Heavy rains also disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun last week. Rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets.

Incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater had also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted aerial survey

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh: 8 Houses Collapse Due To Landslide In Shimla; Horrific Visual Surfaces
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed To Death After Scuffle At Cafe In Netaji Subhash Place Area

Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed To Death After Scuffle At Cafe In Netaji Subhash Place Area

Sachin Pilot Included In CWC; Unlikely To Be Face Of Congress In Upcoming Rajasthan Elections

Sachin Pilot Included In CWC; Unlikely To Be Face Of Congress In Upcoming Rajasthan Elections

WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon;...

WATCH: Chhattisgarh Woman Congress MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu Attacked With Knife In Rajnandgaon;...

IN PICS: ISRO Releases New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3

IN PICS: ISRO Releases New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3

DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused

DCW Official Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl: CM Arvind Kejriwal Orders Suspension Of Accused