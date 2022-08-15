e-Paper Get App

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita and grandson Prithvi celebrate Independence Day

In the video, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and their grandson Prithvi are also seen celebrating Independence Day with their employees. Everyone is proudly waving the tricolor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Nita and Mukesh Ambani are all smiles while celebrating Independence Day with their grandson Prithvi Ambani. |

The whole country is celebrating the Independence Day today. From the Red Fort, the tricolor is being hoisted by the Prime Minister Modi. Young people, children and old are all rejoicing in the celebration of independence.

Whether poor or rich all are celebrating this special day in their own way. Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced of the Ambani family, which is one of the richest families in the country.

In the video, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and their grandson Prithvi are also seen celebrating Independence Day with their employees. Everyone is proudly waving the tricolor.

Prithvi Ambani is also seen in the video. Prithvi is in Mukesh Ambani's arms and is constantly trying to put his fingers in his mouth, and Mukesh is stoping him. After this, Prithvi asks for the tricolor from Nita Ambani and both of them wave the tricolor together.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWatch: Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita and grandson Prithvi celebrate Independence Day

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi highlights NEP's role in India's development

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi highlights NEP's role in India's development

10 major takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

10 major takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...