Watch: Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita and grandson Prithvi celebrate Independence Day

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are all smiles while celebrating Independence Day with their grandson Prithvi Ambani. |

The whole country is celebrating the Independence Day today. From the Red Fort, the tricolor is being hoisted by the Prime Minister Modi. Young people, children and old are all rejoicing in the celebration of independence.

Whether poor or rich all are celebrating this special day in their own way. Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced of the Ambani family, which is one of the richest families in the country.

In the video, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and their grandson Prithvi are also seen celebrating Independence Day with their employees. Everyone is proudly waving the tricolor.

Prithvi Ambani is also seen in the video. Prithvi is in Mukesh Ambani's arms and is constantly trying to put his fingers in his mouth, and Mukesh is stoping him. After this, Prithvi asks for the tricolor from Nita Ambani and both of them wave the tricolor together.