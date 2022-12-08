e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Mother, son huddle next to platform wall as speeding train passes them in Karnataka; escape miraculously unhurt

WATCH: Mother, son huddle next to platform wall as speeding train passes them in Karnataka; escape miraculously unhurt

At the Kalaburgi train station, the two were crossing the railway tracks to get to the platform when the approaching train arrived on the same track.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Mother, son miraculously escape unhurt as speeding train passes over them in Karnataka |
A woman and her son were crossing a railway track in Karnataka when a fast train sped through the same track that they were on, somehow the duo managed to escape and avoid the collision.

At the Kalaburgi train station, the two were crossing the railway tracks to get to the platform when the approaching train arrived on the same track.

Since they were unable to immediately cross the platform, they instead decided to hide close to the platform wall.

The youngster is seen hugging his mother in the video that has now gone viral, and sitting next to the platform wall.

The mother and son were unharmed, everyone who had gathered around were much relived on seeing the dou getting out unharmed.

