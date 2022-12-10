WATCH: Mob of 100 young men breaks into Telangana home, abducts woman; rescued within 6 hours

e-Paper Get App
A man named Naveen Reddy had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her; the girl's family accused he led a mob of 100 young men and kidnapping their daughter. The cops have nabbed 18 so far, including the prime accused.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
The mob of young men did not only vandalise car but also roughed up relatives of the girl | Screengrab
In a shocking incident, a mob of nearly 40 men stormed in a home in Telangana's Ranga Reddy and kidnapped a 24-year-old woman on Friday, December 9. According to the reports, the woman was rescued after a six-hour-long operation by the police and over 10 accused have been arrested.

According to a report in NDTV, the woman, Vaishali, is a BDS (dental surgery) graduate who was kidnapped from her own home in Adibtala village in Ranga Reddy district.

Reportedly, the woman's parents claimed that around 100 young men had barged into their home and taken their daughter away forcibly.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It shows a crowd of at least 30 young men gathered outside a building and vandalising their property and a car before panning to another direction wherein these young men are seen beating a man with sticks and rods.

A Hindustan Times report stated that a Naveen Reddy had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her and the family accused he was the one who kidnapped their daughter. They accused him of leading the mob.

Reddy, who owns a few tea shops in the area, allegedly went with workers from his stalls and stormed in their residence to take his 'wife' back with him.

The HT report stated that Naveen had informed cops that they were married but changed their mind after she became a dentist, while another report quoted the woman saying that she was in a relationship with him but not married.

Reportedly, 18 persons ncluding main accused Naveen have been arrested by the police, and the hunt for others is underway.

Damodar Reddy, the girl's father, told TV9 that the two had met while playing badminton and shared a friendly relationship. He added that Naveen had proposed marriage through mediators but the proposal was rejected by both--the girl and her parents. He added that Naveen has been upset and complainin to others.

NDTV report quoted Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate, saying that they have registered cases under Section 307 and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code which concern

"It is definitely a serious offence. We will inform further developments later. We have registered cases under section 307 (Attempt to murder) and other sections of IPC related to threatening. Investigation is underway," Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu, said.

