WATCH: Mexican Senate President Ana Lilia Rivera Ties Rakhi On PM Modi's Wrist During P20 Summit; This Is How PM Responded

A heartwarming moment unfolded during the P20 Summit when Ana Lilia Rivera, the President of the Mexican Senate, ceremoniously tied a Rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wrist. This symbolic act represented the deepening of bonds and relationships between India and Mexico, epitomising the unity and goodwill that both nations share.

In response, PM Modi was observed placing his hand on her head in a blessing gesture, while Rivera accepted his blessings with both hands over her heart. Subsequently, they expressed gratitude to each other with folded hands in a Namaskar pose.

Watch the video here:

The exchange of this sacred thread, a tradition typically observed during the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan, beautifully demonstrated the sense of brotherhood and cooperation among the international leaders participating in the summit.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, commonly referred to as P20, which was hosted in New Delhi. In his capacity as the host of the summit during India's G20 Presidency, this event brought together Speakers of Parliaments from G20 member countries and invited nations.

The overarching theme for this year's P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

Prominent figures from countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, the European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, and Bangladesh actively participated in this significant gathering, underscoring the global cooperation and shared commitment to a sustainable future.

