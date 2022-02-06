e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Watch: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar being awarded Bharat Ratna in 2001

President K.R. Narayanan had presented the Bharat Ratna to Lata.
FPJ Web Desk
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai today, leaving an unparalleled legacy and an ocean of mourning admirers behind.

The megastar had been admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

The melody queen was a recipient of numerous honors throughout her extensive singing career. To name a few, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, National Awards, State Awards, Filmfare Awards, and many more.

Today as we remember the iconic singer's immense contribution to Indian cinema through her unmatched voice and grace, let's revisit the day she was bestowed with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Watch Video:

Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the the nation's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in March 2001 at a glittering function in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which she had said "even a flower" bestowed on her by the country was a big thing for her. She is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

President K.R. Narayanan had presented the award to the legendary singer.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
