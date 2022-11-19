WATCH: Killer Aaftab Poonawala seen on camera with bag outside his house, police allege was carrying Shraddha's body parts

CCTV grab of Aaftab Poonawala |

New Delhi: The police, in a major breakthrough in Shraddha Walker case, have accessed CCTV footage of about 4 am, in which Aaftab Poonawala is seen carrying a bag and it is suspected that he was going to dispose of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar's dismembered body parts.

According to the police, Aaftab strangled his live-in partner Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi, for nearly three weeks before dumping them across the city several days after midnight.

According to a report on indiatoday.in, Aaftab can be seen in the CCTV footage making three rounds, and police believe he is out with the bag to dispose of the body parts.

Police collects Shraddha Walkar's clothes from rented house

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team has collected Shraddha Walkar's clothes from the Chattarpur rented house she shared with her live-in partner Aftab in an attempt to find more clues to aid in the ongoing investigation into her brutal murder. The crime team and forensic experts are inspecting the rented accommodation, the scene of the crime, according to the police.

To confirm that the bones belonged to Shraddha, blood samples from her father and brother were collected for a 15-day DNA analysis. "To determine whether any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the scene of the crime, the same have been sent for forensic data retrieval," said the official.

He went on to say that every word Aftab says during interrogation is being tested in the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

Police teams searching to recover the missing skeletal parts

"Police teams are also conducting searches to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working around the clock to document, find discrepancies, and further refine the versions and motives advanced by the accused," the official said.

Cops are also reportedly constantly changing Poonawala's location and keeping him at different police stations and other locations in South Delhi to ensure Aaftab's safety.

They are also taking extra precautions when the murder suspect is taken out on the streets or into the woods to assist the investigating team in gathering evidence such as Walkar's dismembered body, the murder weapon, and the victim's belongings, according to Hindustan Times, citing police sources.

During the night, some police officers are also stationed outside Poonawala's lock-ups, with orders to remain vigilant and keep an eye on his activities in custody, according to the report.