Watch: Kanpur woman assaults constable in park, tears his clothes for marrying several women; videos goes viral

People who came for morning walk in a park in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday witnessed a shocking sight. A woman beat up a GRP constable in front of everyone and tore his clothes. During this, the woman also abused the constable and continued thrashing him fiercely. Now the video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, it could be seen that a woman is beating up a constable in a park. The woman is seen continuously slapping the constable. Witnessing this, a crowd of people gathered there. While beating, the woman was saying that she is his wife and still he has relations with many other women. During this episode, the constable kept saying that she is not his wife and yet she's beating him.

Giving information on the incident, SSI of the police station Javed Alam said that the constable's name is Durgesh Sonkar and the woman who is seen beating him is his second wife. On her complaint, this constable was dismissed two months back because he already had a wife. But even after this, he had married another woman.

The woman has accused the constable of having relations with other women. He has ruined her life because of this, she said.

The police said that the statements of both the parties are being taken. After this, further action will be taken.